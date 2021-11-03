What's next for the United stadium?

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United is reevaluating its options after 65% of metro residents voted against plans for a city-owned soccer stadium. The proposal included a $50 million general obligation bond that would have been funded by taxpayers.
The team released a statement late Tuesday saying the team will continue to pursue its own stadium, as well as plans to bring a professional women's soccer team to our state.
"I live here, you know I've been here 21 years, raised a family here and I'm not going anywhere, our other owner born and raised here, we're from here, we're committed to being in New Mexico,” said team owner and CEO Peter Trevisani.
He added that no new plans for a facility are set in stone, but says both the team and the city learned a lot from this experience.
"It was important to get a clear answer from the public, which I think we all got," Trevisani said. "I think that kind of dialogue and information is going to be really important so that when we do create this facility down the road, we do it right, in a way that really benefits everybody and doesn't leave anyone behind."
The Historic Neighborhoods Alliance fought the stadium from the beginning. They sent KOB 4 a statement Wednesday morning calling Tuesday’s vote a "win" and said, in part:
"While we are in support of affordable and accessible soccer programs for our youth and the continued success of the NM United Soccer team, we do not believe that a stadium for NM United Soccer team should be paid with tax-payer money on a local or state level."
The association also said there are still many urgent priorities the city and state need to address like public health, crime, homelessness and education – before funding a new entertainment venue.
"We're a growing city, and we'll take care of these issues around homelessness, and around public safety, affordable housing, all super, hyper-important issues that we have to figure out solutions to, we also at the same time can create amenities that can bring our community together that attract companies to come here, that keep families here and help us grow in a positive, authentic way," Trevisani said.
New Mexico United said – while the team moves forward with plans for its own multi-use facility – it is no longer looking to build in Barelas or South Broadway.
