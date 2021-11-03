What's next for the United stadium?

"It was important to get a clear answer from the public, which I think we all got," Trevisani said. "I think that kind of dialogue and information is going to be really important so that when we do create this facility down the road, we do it right, in a way that really benefits everybody and doesn't leave anyone behind."



The Historic Neighborhoods Alliance fought the stadium from the beginning. They sent KOB 4 a statement Wednesday morning calling Tuesday’s vote a "win" and said, in part:



"While we are in support of affordable and accessible soccer programs for our youth and the continued success of the NM United Soccer team, we do not believe that a stadium for NM United Soccer team should be paid with tax-payer money on a local or state level."



The association also said there are still many urgent priorities the city and state need to address like public health, crime, homelessness and education – before funding a new entertainment venue.

To read the full statement, click here.



"We're a growing city, and we'll take care of these issues around homelessness, and around public safety, affordable housing, all super, hyper-important issues that we have to figure out solutions to, we also at the same time can create amenities that can bring our community together that attract companies to come here, that keep families here and help us grow in a positive, authentic way," Trevisani said.