What's The Buzz: Museum bee exhibit opens July 23

This exhibit will have something for museum-goers of all ages.

"There’s interactive parts in there that make it a little fun for the children, and there’s just a lot of stuff about their anatomy, what they do and the fact that they’re responsible for one-third of the edible crops in the world," Marino said.

Children will have the chance to dance like bees with an interactive dance floor where they can do the "waggle dance."

"They’re incredibly complex insects – their behavior, what they do, how they work together," Marino explained. "How they support the colony. And I think all of this stuff leads you to be actually overly impressed with nature."

The interactive exhibit is fun while also giving visitors a chance to learn about environmental issues.

"Particularly for the teens and those who are studying these in schools, I think both bees and pandemic will be interesting to them," Marino said.

Both exhibits will open Friday and will run through early 2022.