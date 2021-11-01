When and where can kids under 12 get their COVID-19 vaccine?

“We just recently added the ability for people to add their children and their dependents so their children are listed under them as also vaccinated,” Morgan said.

Once a child or dependent is registered, their guardian will get a text telling them when they will be able to schedule an appointment. It’s not just the NMDOH gearing up for children’s vaccines, local pediatricians are gearing up too.

“I think a lot of us a very happy to be able to start targeting this age group especially with the holidays coming up,” Pediatrician Alex Cvijanovicj said.

Once they get approval, health professionals want to give out as many shots as possible, as soon as possible.

“We will be doing them whenever we can,” Cvijanovicj said, “So if a child is coming in for a child check and the parents are interested in the vaccine, as soon as we have it available we will certainly do that so hopefully in the next few days we will be able to incorporate that.”

But even if there aren’t any appointments at a nearby pediatrician's office, there are going to be many other options.

“If it is available somewhere else sooner, or more convenient for the family, we are happy to talk to the parents and if they want to get it somewhere else they can do that,” Cvijanovicj said.

“We are trying to keep the door open as wide as we can to be able to get every young person vaccinated as fast as we can,” Morgan said.