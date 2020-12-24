Where's Santa? Find out using NORAD's Santa Tracker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Even during a pandemic, Santa Claus is delivering presents to good boys and girls around the world. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa’s journey just as it has for more than 60 years.



NORAD has its North Warning System locked on Santa’s sleigh.



"It's kind of hard for us to lose Santa because we have so many ways to track him...from the radar systems in Alaska and Canada that see him when he departs...to Rudolph's nose. It’s really bright and gives off quite an infrared heat signature,” said US Air Force 1st Lt. Sable Brown.



There are different ways to track Old Saint Nick.



"We have the website noradsanta.org. There's an app on the Google app and play stores. We have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and we also partnered with OnStar and Amazon Alexa,” she said.



You can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD. A volunteer or voice message will give a location update.



Mr. Claus is expected to arrive in the Land of Enchantment between 9 p.m. and midnight.