Which COVID vaccine should you get? A New Mexico doctor weighs in

"Getting any of the vaccines is going to help you," Epstein said.

According to Epstein, flu vaccines are generally between 40% to 60% effective.

When asked which vaccine he would get, he replied, "I say the one in the syringe in front of me. I want that shot in my arm — I would take any of them."

The New Mexico Department of Health told KOB 4 that even if someone wanted to pick a certain vaccine, they wouldn't be able to. According to the department, individuals will be given a vaccine based off of availability, not preference.