While other districts hold mass vaccination clinics for educators, APS relying on NMDOH

"We have to make sure that the vaccines are available for the school-based personnel and wait through that time," said APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder. "I know some people were anxious and said, 'oh can we start sooner,' but the reality is they haven't done any large-scale vaccination clinics for educators in the metro area. So they are just really getting that going. So, it's going to take a few weeks to make sure everyone receives the vaccines that wants it."

APS said it has not made independent plans to help get teachers vaccinated.

Monica Armenta, spokesperson for APS, pointed to the Department of Health's plan to get educators and staff vaccinated.

However, the department said districts can hold mass clinics.

"That's one way to reach large numbers of educators and staff quickly," a spokesperson said.

The City of Albuquerque said it's planning large-scale vaccination clinics, however, not specifically for educators.