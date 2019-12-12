White Sands monument closer to gaining national park status | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

White Sands monument closer to gaining national park status

White Sands monument closer to gaining national park status

The Associated Press
Created: December 12, 2019 06:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A national monument in southern New Mexico is one step closer to being re-designated as a national park.

The U.S. House on Wednesday approved a defense spending measure that includes language to boost the classification of White Sands National Monument.

Advertisement

Aside from the name change, the bill would clear the way for a land swap between the National Park Service and the U.S. Army.

President Donald Trump has said he'll sign the measure, which is expected to pass the Senate.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
Police: Suspect killed New Mexico man to impress cartel
Police: Suspect killed New Mexico man to impress cartel
MMA fighter wanted for running from police
MMA fighter wanted for running from police
APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
APD detectives investigate death of 4-year-old child
Following release to Pretrial Services, rape suspect arrested again
Following release to Pretrial Services, rape suspect arrested again
Advertisement


Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
Video: BCSO deploys K9 on man who stole vehicle
DA to refile evidence for 36% of Metro Surge cases
DA to refile evidence for 36% of Metro Surge cases
White Sands monument closer to gaining national park status
White Sands monument closer to gaining national park status
US seeks dismissal of New Mexico's immigration lawsuit
US seeks dismissal of New Mexico's immigration lawsuit
MMA fighter wanted for running from police
MMA fighter wanted for running from police