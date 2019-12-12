White Sands monument closer to gaining national park status

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A national monument in southern New Mexico is one step closer to being re-designated as a national park.
The U.S. House on Wednesday approved a defense spending measure that includes language to boost the classification of White Sands National Monument.
Aside from the name change, the bill would clear the way for a land swap between the National Park Service and the U.S. Army.
President Donald Trump has said he'll sign the measure, which is expected to pass the Senate.
