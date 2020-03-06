Whittier Elementary principal up for APS superintendent position

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A principal who turned one of Albuquerque's failing schools around might be leaving to become the next superintendent.
Kimberly Finke arrived at Whittier Elementary, a troubled school in Southeast Albuquerque, a year ago. Now, she is one of five recently named as a finalist for APS superintendent.
The Board of Education will select the next superintendent soon. Whittier Elementary parents said they are happy for Finke, but will be sad to see her go.
“With parent meetings and stuff, and parent participation, she's made a vast improvement from last year,” said Jennifer Ornelas, one of the student’s grandparents.
Another student's grandparent, Mary Green said Finke’s focus on each student individually has made all the difference.
“When you go to talk to her, because I have talked to her about other kids, she listens and she does things about it,” said Mary Green, another student grandparent. “She just doesn't ignore you or shove it under the carpet, so she deals with it.”
Green said good leadership was not always the case.
“The other granddaughter that was here,” she said. “I was having trouble with the principal, getting the principal to acknowledge that she was getting hurt.”
The Public Education Department stepped in back in 2018, giving Whittier Elementary longer school days and years, higher pay for higher performing teachers, an extra two million dollars, and a new principal.
“We love her,” Ornelas said. “She's an excellent lady. She's put a lot of programs out there.”
Ornelas also said Finke would have the same positive impact on the entire district if she got the superintendent job.
“I think if she's in charge of all the schools, I think all the schools will be improving,” Ornelas said.
“I think it's a good choice,” Green said. “I wish her luck.”
The current superintendent Raquel Reedy is retiring at the end of the school year. The board hopes to announce the new superintendent by mid May.
