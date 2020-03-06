Whittier Elementary principal up for APS superintendent position

Another student's grandparent, Mary Green said Finke’s focus on each student individually has made all the difference.

“When you go to talk to her, because I have talked to her about other kids, she listens and she does things about it,” said Mary Green, another student grandparent. “She just doesn't ignore you or shove it under the carpet, so she deals with it.”

Green said good leadership was not always the case.

“The other granddaughter that was here,” she said. “I was having trouble with the principal, getting the principal to acknowledge that she was getting hurt.”

The Public Education Department stepped in back in 2018, giving Whittier Elementary longer school days and years, higher pay for higher performing teachers, an extra two million dollars, and a new principal.

“We love her,” Ornelas said. “She's an excellent lady. She's put a lot of programs out there.”

Ornelas also said Finke would have the same positive impact on the entire district if she got the superintendent job.

“I think if she's in charge of all the schools, I think all the schools will be improving,” Ornelas said.

“I think it's a good choice,” Green said. “I wish her luck.”

The current superintendent Raquel Reedy is retiring at the end of the school year. The board hopes to announce the new superintendent by mid May.