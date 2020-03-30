Who is eligible to receive a coronavirus stimulus check?

“For any tax filer who filed in 18 or 19 electronically, they should receive the refund electronically. They should be able to receive this electronically also," Flandermeyer said.

The U.S. Treasury Department said they will run ads to let people know what to do if they did not file their taxes.

The coronavirus spending plan will also send money to people on Social Security, the homeless, people who receive Veterans Benefits, people on Disability, and people who owe back taxes. People who currently owe child support may not be eligible to receive money.

If a parent has claimed their child while they attend college then students will not be eligible to receive money, however students who work and filed their own taxes could receive a check.