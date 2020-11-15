Why do people panic buy? A psychiatrist weighs in

According to Dr. Carroll, this type of reaction is normal.

“We have certain like, almost like behavioral programs or behavioral instincts that are hardwired into us,” he said. “They're like at a genetic level that have promoted our survival throughout, you know, millennia, and one of them is, hoarding, saving up extra in case of an uncertain future. And for our species, you know, we are the product, we are the children of a thousand generations of people who lived through great uncertainty and turmoil.”

Dr. Carroll said this illogical behavior comes from fear and uncertainty.

“Especially if you're not certain and then of course the spring stoked all these fears. And so, you know, it's we were primed for another run,” he said.

Hoarding, Dr. Carroll explained, is also a coping mechanism.

“One of the ways that we deal with uncertainty is by actually doing things, you know, controlling the things we're able to control. And so you know we can't control the virus, what's going on with that—what we then do is turn around and overbuy our toilet paper or paper products,” he said.

Seeing how other people reaction can also have an influence on decision-making.

“We do it because we're afraid,” Dr. Carroll said. “If we're calm, we're logical, then we understand that, no I just need to buy my normal amount, I don't need to buy extra and everything's going to be fine.”

Many stores learned their lesson during the first shutdown and have taken measures like reinforcing the supply chain and creating item limits for shoppers.

“We know what we need to do. You know, we know about social distancing, we know about wearing masks, we know about limiting our trips to just the absolute essentials,” Dr. Carroll said. “So we've already kind of done it, so we know what we need to do. It's just a question of doing it again.”

