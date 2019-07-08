Why is your car's temperature reading off in the summer?
Eddie Garcia
July 08, 2019 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vehicles are subjected to some of the harshest heat the summer can bring.
“All that heat is radiating up and the temperature sensor that's on the car is pretty much picking up all of that,” said Anthony Camacho, an electronic technician at the National Weather Service.
The radiating heat can lead to a higher temperature reading than the actual outside air temperature.
According to Camacho, vehicle sensors typical give temperatures readings from a car's metal and other components.
For official air temperature readings, sensors are typically placed at airports because planes require precise readings to take off and land.
“For weather readings, it's a good area for it because you don't have trees or anything around it that can block the wind, block the air flow,” Camacho said.
