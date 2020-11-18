Why testing negative for COVID before Thanksgiving doesn't guarantee safety

“The Department of Health recommends that celebrating the holidays this year really needs to be done in a safe manner. The safest is to celebrate with the family that you live with, and not to have people outside your own home come in to celebrate with you,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, a state epidemiologist.

Health experts said testing is most effective for those who have COVID infection symptoms, rather than for those who don’t have symptoms but know they’ve had a high-risk exposure.

“COVID testing is not predictive. It can't tell us whether we're likely to become symptomatic in the near future. It can't tell us if we had an infection that cleared a week ago, so it's a really incomplete picture,” Dr. Salvon-Harman said.

“When a test is performed. It gives you a good indication of what's going on with you at that time. So when the test is taken, unfortunately, when once you're exposed you can develop symptoms and become ill and spread the virus to others up to 14 days after that exposure. So if you test on one day you might very well become positive the next day, or three days from then when you're celebrating with your family,” Smelser added.

There’s also concerns about false positives or false negatives. Dr. Salvon-Harmon said not all tests are created equal.

“We can see negatives because you're not infected. We could see negatives because you're still incubating, and it hasn't really taken hold, so you're not shedding that virus yet, or we could see negatives because the quality of the specimen that was collected isn't quite good enough, it didn't collect enough mucus, even though there is infection there,” he said.

Even if you’ve had COVID before, there’s still a potential risk for you and those around you.

“We've had that hard discussion with our loved ones that we won't be seeing them this holiday season,” Smelser said. “We want to be able to see them next holiday season.