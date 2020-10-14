Widow of Jacqueline Vigil disappointed suspect allegedly tied to murder case was released

Barr visited Albuquerque Wednesday to get an update on the operation, which is supported by Vigil's husband, Sam.

“My goal is to bring some justice for my wife, but I also want to remember there’s other victims out there that need to have some kind of closure for their loss," he said.

Vigil joined Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales Wednesday morning to kick off a special operation in southeast Albuquerque.

While he supports the federal government’s push to crackdown on crime, he disagrees with the court’s decision to release a suspect allegedly connected to his wife’s murder.

“To let somebody out that’s connected in some way with the murder, I think is not the right thing to do," Sam said. "I think an individual that, you know, according to the warrant involved in the murder, should not be a person that should be turned over to Pretrial Services.”

Paul Alberto Morales Ramos allegedly cleaned the vehicle that was used in the shooting. He was arrested for drugs, and released from the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center.

Morales Ramos is one of eight people, besides the main suspect, arrested in connection to Vigil’s death.

The main suspect, Luis Talamantes-Ramos, will be in court in November. He's charged with coming into the country illegally.