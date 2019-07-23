Wife of candidate Joe Biden to raise money in New Mexico | KOB 4
Wife of candidate Joe Biden to raise money in New Mexico

The Associated Press
July 23, 2019 08:31 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to visit New Mexico for a campaign fundraising events.

The campaign said Jill Biden plans to attend fundraising events on Friday in Santa Fe and Saturday in Albuquerque. Further details were unavailable.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton narrowly edged out Bernie Sanders in New Mexico's Democratic presidential primary. She also beat Donald Trump in the state's general election by 9 percentage points.

