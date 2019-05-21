Wife of slain postal carrier recalls moment she learned of his death

Nikki said she became worried on April 22 when Pepe didn’t come home at the usual time.

“I heard the doorbell ring and there was a group of people at the doorstep," Nikki said. “They broke the news and it took a while to sink in. I couldn't believe what I was hearing, it was the worst day of my life."

Nikki wants people to know that her husband, an Iraq War veteran, served everyone, everywhere

"He would tell us when he came home from work he would change somebody's flat tire on the side of the road,” Nikki said. “He would repair somebody's broken mailbox."

Nikki said Pepe was a true family man.

“We have two boys and two girls,” she said. “Our oldest Isaac just left with the Marines, just finished high school.”

Police say 17-year-old Xavier Zamora killed Pepe.

Nikki is now hoping justice will be served.

"I hope he's incarcerated for a long time so he can't do this again,” she said. “I hope he gets the maximum sentence."

Police say Pepe was trying to stop a fight between Zamora and his mother before being shot.

Nikki said it was Pepe’s instinct to help.

"I just thought he would never die in the line of duty as a postal carrier,” she said.