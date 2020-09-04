Wife pleaded with APD to help man they shot | KOB 4
Wife pleaded with APD to help man they shot

Updated: September 04, 2020 10:43 PM
Created: September 04, 2020 09:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police released more information about the day an officer shot and killed a man who was involved in a dispute with a neighbor.

Police were dispatched to the area near Taylor Ranch and Sooner Trail on Aug. 10 after receiving reports of a man pointing a gun at neighbors.

Police said the 911 caller had a gun of his own, but cooperated when officers arrived, and sent them in the direction of Jose Vallejos. 

Upon arriving, police repeatedly told Jose Vallejos to drop his gun and put his hands up.

Instead, police said Vallejos raised his gun and pointed it at his neighbor. That's when the officer shot him.

Vallejos' wife can be heard on body cam video pleading with officers to assist her husband, who had two gunshot wounds. 

They explained because Vallejos couldn't be seen by officers, and he wasn't responding to their commands, he couldn't be immediately helped. 

"Oh my God, he's dying there and you're not going to help him," the wife said.

Vallejos would die the scene.

Police said the officer who shot Jose Vallejos has been with the department since 2006. APD said he has not been involved in other police shootings in the past. 


