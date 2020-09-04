Wife pleaded with APD to help man they shot

Instead, police said Vallejos raised his gun and pointed it at his neighbor. That's when the officer shot him.

Vallejos' wife can be heard on body cam video pleading with officers to assist her husband, who had two gunshot wounds.

They explained because Vallejos couldn't be seen by officers, and he wasn't responding to their commands, he couldn't be immediately helped.

"Oh my God, he's dying there and you're not going to help him," the wife said.

Vallejos would die the scene.

Police said the officer who shot Jose Vallejos has been with the department since 2006. APD said he has not been involved in other police shootings in the past.