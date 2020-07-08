Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains | KOB 4
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains

Justine Lopez & Megan Abundis
Updated: July 08, 2020 10:13 PM
Created: July 08, 2020 07:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - East Mountain fire crews are responding to a wildfire near NM 337 and Raquel Road near Chilili.

The Ojo de los Casos Fire is burning on the north end of the Manzano Mountains. 

It has burned an estimated 20 acres so far and is very active.

Several air tankers, helicopters and ground resources are on scene or being routed to the fire.

Additional fire crews from Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe, and Torrance have been requested to assist.

This is a developing story. 

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

