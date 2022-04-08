Wildfire Watch: Latest on Hermits Peak Fire, Overflow Fire

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 08, 2022 07:03 PM
Created: April 08, 2022 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wildfire season has officially begun. Another fire has erupted in Chaves County, near the Pecos River, east of Midway.
Several fire departments responded to fire, called the Overflow Fire, Thursday night. In a social media post, Dexter Fire Chief Justin Powell said crews managed to contain the west side of the fire overnight.
Both the Overflow Fire and the Hermits Peak Fire burning in San Miguel County started as prescribed burns that got out of control. The Hermits Peak Fire has burned around 400 acres northwest of Las Vegas. On Friday, Santa Fe National Forest officials announced they're closing the fire area indefinitely.
There are three prescribed burns currently listed on the Incident Information System. It's a one-stop shop for information on prescribed burns and wildfires on federal lands.
There's also a third wildfire – the Collins Fire is burning southeast of Reserve in the Gila National Forest. It's burned around 1,200 acres and forest officials said it's threatening multiple properties. No word yet on how this fire started.
