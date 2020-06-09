Wildfire Watch: State wildfire breakdown

The Turkey Fire has burned more than 500 acres, the Good Fire has burned more than 600 acres and the Tadpole Fire has burned 750 acres.

The Uvas Fire, located 11 miles southwest of Hatch, was caused by lightning on June 5. It has burned more than 850 acres so far.

The largest fire in New Mexico right now is the Farm Camp Fire, which is burning in the northeastern part of the state. It started 5 miles west of Mosquero in Harding County on Saturday around 6 p.m. This fire, which was also lightning-induced, is now 50% contained.

Over the past several days, the state has had favorable conditions for fires to start and rapidly spread. The main ingredients that accelerate wildfires are strong winds and relative humidity values between 5 and 15 percent.