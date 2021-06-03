Wildland firefighter dies of injuries from battling Eicks Fire in southern New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A wildland firefighter who was injured on the job has died.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Tim Hart, a smokejumper who paradrops into difficult terrain, passed away from injuries he received while responding to the Eicks Fire in southern New Mexico last week.
Hart had been a wildland firefighter since 2006.
"Our hearts go out to Tim’s family, loved ones, friends, fellow Forest Service employees, and the entire wildland fire community," U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen said in a statement. "I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow while respecting the family’s privacy."
The West Yellowstone Smokejumpers Welfare Fund had created a GoFundMe for Hart last week.
