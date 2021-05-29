Wildland firefighter injured while battling Eicks Fire in southern New Mexico | KOB 4
Wildland firefighter injured while battling Eicks Fire in southern New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 29, 2021 05:07 PM
Created: May 29, 2021 04:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A firefighter who was battling a wildfire in southern New Mexico is now battling for his life.

Tim Heart, a smokejumper who paradrops into difficult terrain, suffered multiple injures after a hard landing near the Eicks Fire in New Mexico's boot-heel region. 

He was transported to a hospital in El Paso, Texas where he remains in critical condition.

Heart has been a wildland firefighter since 2006.

The West Yellowstone Smokejumpers Welfare Fund created a GoFundMe on his behalf to raise money for his medical expenses.

To donate, click here. 


