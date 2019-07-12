Wildlife center seeks donations for orphaned bobcat kittens

She said they usually take in only a few bobcat kittens every other year.

"I think they're a beautiful, stealthy and fairly shy animal and typically they're not a big problem for people," Moore said. "I think that's kind of a misconception."

The staff at the center is limiting interaction between the bobcat kittens and humans, for a good reason.

"They're going to be released hopefully back into the wild in the springtime," said Hilary Devries, wildlife rehabilitator at the center.

Devries said the kittens will eventually be as big as the adult bobcat at the New Mexico Wildlife Center.

"We will put in live food to make sure they can hunt on their own, so live rats, live mice – make sure they can pounce and hunt," Devries said. "So that when they're released back on their own, they're not going to be starving or doing bad."

Meanwhile, the center is asking for donations to help build a bigger cage as they grow. The center is also asking for donations of game meat to help feed the kittens.

"We are asking folks who maybe have a freezer full of things left over from last hunting season if maybe they'd be willing to donate some meat," Moore said.

