Wildlife conservation area celebrates annual Earth Day Science Fiesta despite recent wildfire damage

“Unfortunately during the fire I found carcasses of frogs, toads, unidentified, lizards, a handful of rabbits, some gophers so this fire wasn't nice to you to the wildlife, but they too are part of this dynamic system and they respond,” said Hautzinger.

The Big Whole Fire damaged about 3/4 of the conservation area. But now the focus is shifting to recovery and reparing the damage the fire did.

“So we're probably not going to be doing a whole lot of restoration work this summer we're going to be getting our ducks in a row talking to the right people figuring out the right plant list we want it to be climate adapted, we want it to be fire sensitive the replanting that we do here,” Hautzinger said.

He says once that restoration process begins, the community is encouraged to be a part of it.

“They're going to be part of the conversation all along but I want them back here with dirt under their fingernails as we do the next planting,” said Hautzinger.



