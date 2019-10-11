Wildlife managers investigate Mexican gray wolf death | KOB 4
LIVE CAMERA > Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Advertisement

Wildlife managers investigate Mexican gray wolf death

Wildlife managers investigate Mexican gray wolf death

Christina Rodriguez
October 11, 2019 07:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Wildlife managers are investigating the death of a Mexican gray wolf found last month in Arizona.
    
Officials with the wolf recovery team say the uncollared juvenile wolf was possibly a member of the Hoodoo Pack, which typically roams the northeastern portion of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
    
Officials did not release any details about the circumstances of the animal's death.
    
In all, there have been nine documented wolf deaths since the beginning of the year.
    
A subspecies of the Western gray wolf, Mexican wolves have faced a difficult road to recovery that has been complicated by politics and conflicts with livestock.
    
Survey results released earlier this year indicated there were at least 131 wolves in the mountain ranges spanning southwestern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona.

Advertisement

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: October 11, 2019 07:11 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

UNM School of Medicine proposes free tuition plan for students
UNM School of Medicine proposes free tuition plan for students
Pilots get the green flag for the Special Shape Rodeo
Pilots get the green flag for the Special Shape Rodeo
Daughter mourns the loss of murdered Roswell woman
Daughter mourns the loss of murdered Roswell woman
Former hotel employee accused of embezzlement
Former hotel employee accused of embezzlement
Day 7: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Day 7: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Advertisement



Balloons lift off for this year's first Special Shape Rodeo
Balloons lift off for this year's first Special Shape Rodeo
Pilots get the green flag for the Special Shape Rodeo
Pilots get the green flag for the Special Shape Rodeo
Day 7: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Day 7: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Breaking Bad fans prepare for 'El Camino' premiere
Breaking Bad fans prepare for 'El Camino' premiere
Wildlife managers investigate Mexican gray wolf death
Wildlife managers investigate Mexican gray wolf death