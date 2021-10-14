William 'Bud' Davis, former university leader, dies at 92 | KOB 4

Updated: October 14, 2021 08:15 AM
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — William Eugene “Bud” Davis, who was a higher education leader in New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon and Louisiana as well as a college football coach and candidate for U.S. Senate, has died. He was 92.

The Idaho State Journal reports that Davis, who died Sept. 24, became president of Idaho State University in 1965, just two years after the school gained university status. Davis left ISU in 1975 to serve as the president of the University of New Mexico until 1982.

Davis took temporary leave from his ISU position in 1972 to run for the U.S. Senate. While he won the Democratic nomination, he ultimately lost the race.

He was later named chancellor of the Oregon State System of Higher Education and then chancellor of Louisiana State University.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

