William 'Bud' Davis, former university leader, dies at 92

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — William Eugene “Bud” Davis, who was a higher education leader in New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon and Louisiana as well as a college football coach and candidate for U.S. Senate, has died. He was 92.

The Idaho State Journal reports that Davis, who died Sept. 24, became president of Idaho State University in 1965, just two years after the school gained university status. Davis left ISU in 1975 to serve as the president of the University of New Mexico until 1982.