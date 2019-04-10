Wind causing air quality issues, power outages
Ryan Laughlin
April 10, 2019 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque issued a Health Alert for blowing dust in Bernalillo County Wednesday.
The alert is expected to expire at midnight.
In addition to the health alert, wind has caused several small power outages across the city.
PNM officials said they are ready for a busy day.
"Outages can occur, obviously, during weather events like today, or storms," said Meghan Cavanaugh, PNM spokesperson. "Our line crews are always on-call 24-7, 365. So they are ready to respond in the event of an outage."
People can report power problems at 888-DIAL-PNM
