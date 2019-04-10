Wind causing air quality issues, power outages | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Wind causing air quality issues, power outages

Ryan Laughlin
April 10, 2019 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque issued a Health Alert for blowing dust in Bernalillo County Wednesday.

Advertisement

The alert is expected to expire at midnight.

In addition to the health alert, wind has caused several small power outages across the city. 

PNM officials said they are ready for a busy day.

"Outages can occur, obviously, during weather events like today, or storms," said Meghan Cavanaugh, PNM spokesperson. "Our line crews are always on-call 24-7, 365. So they are ready to respond in the event of an outage."

People can report power problems at 888-DIAL-PNM

Check Current Power Outages

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: April 10, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: April 10, 2019 04:20 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Warrant: Father lied about how daughter died
Warrant: Father lied about how daughter died
Accused cop killer testifies at his own trial
Accused cop killer testifies at his own trial
Report: Former UNM basketball coach Steve Alford to become head coach at Nevada
Report: Former UNM basketball coach Steve Alford to become head coach at Nevada
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Fire near Portales contained after consuming 4 homes
Fire near Portales contained after consuming 4 homes
Advertisement




Fire near Portales contained after consuming 4 homes
Fire near Portales contained after consuming 4 homes
Weather Service warns of 'critical fire weather' Wednesday
Weather Service warns of 'critical fire weather' Wednesday
Accused cop killer testifies at his own trial
Accused cop killer testifies at his own trial
Wind causing air quality issues, power outages
Wind causing air quality issues, power outages
Report: Former UNM basketball coach Steve Alford to become head coach at Nevada
Report: Former UNM basketball coach Steve Alford to become head coach at Nevada