Wind causing air quality issues, power outages

PNM officials said they are ready for a busy day.

"Outages can occur, obviously, during weather events like today, or storms," said Meghan Cavanaugh, PNM spokesperson. "Our line crews are always on-call 24-7, 365. So they are ready to respond in the event of an outage."

People can report power problems at 888-DIAL-PNM

Check Current Power Outages