Wind sends trampoline into power lines in SE Albuquerque

Joy Wang
Updated: September 09, 2020 10:09 PM
Created: September 09, 2020 09:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Destructive wind caused power outages and left a mess across Albuquerque Tuesday.
In the southeast part of the city, the wind threw a trampoline into power lines.
Annette Grant, who lives in the area, believes the problem could have been avoided.
"This kind of stuff happens when you don't pay attention to the wind advisories. You think they're just saying it to say it when you know, actually if you heed the warnings and tie your stuff down or put it away," she said.
PNM responded to numerous power lines that were either damaged or knocked down in the wind.
"Their goal is to safely restore power, so they're going to work until the work is done," said PNM spokesperson Meaghan Cavanaugh.
As of Wednesday night, Cavanaugh said PNM restored power to more than half of the 15,000 households that experienced interruptions earlier in the day.
