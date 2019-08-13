Wind Week: New wind energy jobs encourage young New Mexicans to stay in state | KOB 4
Wind Week: New wind energy jobs encourage young New Mexicans to stay in state

Eddie Garcia
August 13, 2019 08:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— 2,000 New Mexicans are already employed in wind energy.

That is a fact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was proud to share with students at ACE Leadership High School as she officially signed an American Wind Week proclamation.

Her goal is not about just sharing what is, but rather what is to come.

“We're going to talk to young people about what they're learning about wind energy and about making a difference in their careers and staying put,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Keeping New Mexico's young talent employed here at home is a big goal.

Officials at the presentation said those wind energy jobs pay 40% more than the average in rural parts of the state and will expand far beyond just turbine construction.

“Maintaining the turbines, making sure that we have a maintenance program that is robust and meaningful,” said Gov.Michelle Lujan Grisham.

If maintenance doesn't interest some students, higher paying science based jobs are also part of the equation.

“These are STEM career investments so all of the computer and coding—all of it—getting the energy stored, being part of the storage component, moving that stored energy on to the grid being part of the transmission lines,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said she hopes these New Mexico students can become the future of wind energy in New Mexico.

Eddie Garcia


Updated: August 13, 2019 08:09 PM
Created: August 13, 2019 08:00 PM

