Wind Week: NM could generate billions with wind power

“New Mexico ranks 16th nationally in terms of total wind energy that has been installed – as a comparison Texas is number 1,” Seguin said.

New Mexico has the natural resources already in place which can help grow the wind industry.

“When you're building a wind turbine, you need wind and you need land. Those are 2 things New Mexico has a lot of,” said Seguin.

In fact, the Land of Enchantment ranks third in available wind – wind which is not yet being used.

“Wind alone, the wind energy industry has invested over 3 billion dollars into New Mexico's economy and that will only continue to increase,” said Seguin.

Back on the ground, there's money to be made – especially in rural eastern New Mexico.

Kevin Lynch with Avangrid Renewables said it's a long term investment.

“It's a great opportunity for a land owner – a farmer who may be growing crops can use 1 to 2% of their land,” said Lynch. “Those are long-term leases, 30 to 40 years. We intend to have these projects running for a really long time.”