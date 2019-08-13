Wind Week: NM could generate billions with wind power
Eddie Garcia
August 13, 2019 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Any New Mexican knows that you just can't stop the wind – and many have witnessed its raw power.
Converting all that power to useful energy is the way of the future, according to Rikki Seguin with Interwest Energy Alliance.
Right now, New Mexico has a long way to go.
“New Mexico ranks 16th nationally in terms of total wind energy that has been installed – as a comparison Texas is number 1,” Seguin said.
New Mexico has the natural resources already in place which can help grow the wind industry.
“When you're building a wind turbine, you need wind and you need land. Those are 2 things New Mexico has a lot of,” said Seguin.
In fact, the Land of Enchantment ranks third in available wind – wind which is not yet being used.
“Wind alone, the wind energy industry has invested over 3 billion dollars into New Mexico's economy and that will only continue to increase,” said Seguin.
Back on the ground, there's money to be made – especially in rural eastern New Mexico.
Kevin Lynch with Avangrid Renewables said it's a long term investment.
“It's a great opportunity for a land owner – a farmer who may be growing crops can use 1 to 2% of their land,” said Lynch. “Those are long-term leases, 30 to 40 years. We intend to have these projects running for a really long time.”
Credits
Updated: August 13, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: August 13, 2019 04:46 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved