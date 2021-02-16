Winter storm brings more widespread snow to New Mexico | KOB 4

Winter storm brings more widespread snow to New Mexico

Winter storm brings more widespread snow to New Mexico Photo: Casey Torres

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 16, 2021 09:22 AM
Created: February 16, 2021 07:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another storm has brought widespread snow to New Mexico Tuesday morning.

Roads are packed with snow and icy, so commuters are advised to travel with caution. There have been over 150 reported delays and closures.

Albuquerque transit officials said ABQ RIDE will delay ART services Tuesday due to the weather. Residents are urged to call 311 about routes before heading out or to check their social media platforms for updates. The city's Department of Municipal Development has more than 30 sanding and plowing trucks working to clear the roads. 

Snow and rain is expected to continue throughout the morning, with nearly half of the state under a winter storm advisory or winter storm warning through early Wednesday. 

STORM WATCH


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

UNM scientists discover COVID-19 variant in New Mexico
UNM scientists discover COVID-19 variant in New Mexico
Bill to legalize recreational marijuana makes it out of first committee
Bill to legalize recreational marijuana makes it out of first committee
AG Balderas steps in to charge man for shooting neighbor's dog
AG Balderas steps in to charge man for shooting neighbor's dog
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 200 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 200 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque metro area prepares for round two of bone chilling temperatures
Albuquerque metro area prepares for round two of bone chilling temperatures