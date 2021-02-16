Winter storm brings more widespread snow to New Mexico

Albuquerque transit officials said ABQ RIDE will delay ART services Tuesday due to the weather. Residents are urged to call 311 about routes before heading out or to check their social media platforms for updates. The city's Department of Municipal Development has more than 30 sanding and plowing trucks working to clear the roads.

Snow and rain is expected to continue throughout the morning, with nearly half of the state under a winter storm advisory or winter storm warning through early Wednesday.