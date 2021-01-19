Winter storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico | KOB 4

Winter storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 19, 2021 09:20 AM
Created: January 19, 2021 09:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winter storm hit New Mexico Monday night, bringing snow and strong winds. 

Winter storm warnings are currently in effect for large portions of northern and western New Mexico. 

As of Tuesday morning, there were strong east canyon winds in the Rio Grande Valley, especially in the Albuquerque metro where gusts were up to 40 to 45 mph. 

Heavy snowfall and icy roads in the northern half of the state are already impacting travel along I-25. 

The snow will be pushed northwest by Tuesday evening, followed by rain in the southern portion of the state. 

