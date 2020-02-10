Winter storm expected to make its way through the state | KOB 4
Winter storm expected to make its way through the state

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 10, 2020 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Another winter blast is expected to hit most of the state Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

Lower elevations are expecting to see 1-6 inches of snow and higher elevations will receive 9-13 inches.

Travelers should expect road closures east of the Big I along Interstate 40.

The Department of Transportation said they will start laying down salt and cinders around 11 p.m. Their main priorities will be I-40 and I-25.

For the latest storm weather updates, click here.


