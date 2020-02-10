Winter storm expected to make its way through the state

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Another winter blast is expected to hit most of the state Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.
Lower elevations are expecting to see 1-6 inches of snow and higher elevations will receive 9-13 inches.
Travelers should expect road closures east of the Big I along Interstate 40.
The Department of Transportation said they will start laying down salt and cinders around 11 p.m. Their main priorities will be I-40 and I-25.
