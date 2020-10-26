Winter storm hits New Mexico, bringing snow and record temperatures

Photo: Jess Rael|
Photo: Jess Rael|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 26, 2020 08:07 AM
Created: October 26, 2020 06:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front hit New Mexico late Sunday night, bringing record cold temperatures.
Winter storm warnings are currently in effect for the majority of the state and are expected to continue through Wednesday.
As of Monday morning, northern New Mexico has already started to see snowfall while central and eastern portions of the state are getting a mix of sleet and rain.
State transportation crews are working to make sure the roads are prepped for the incoming storm.
I-25 at Raton Pass is closed due to road conditions.
Storm Watch
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company