Winter storm hits New Mexico, bringing snow and record temperatures

Red River, New Mexico. Red River, New Mexico.  |  Photo: Jess Rael

Updated: October 26, 2020 08:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front hit New Mexico late Sunday night, bringing record cold temperatures. 

Winter storm warnings are currently in effect for the majority of the state and are expected to continue through Wednesday.

As of Monday morning, northern New Mexico has already started to see snowfall while central and eastern portions of the state are getting a mix of sleet and rain. 

State transportation crews are working to make sure the roads are prepped for the incoming storm. 

I-25 at Raton Pass is closed due to road conditions.

