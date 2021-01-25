Winter storm moves into New Mexico from Arizona | KOB 4
Winter storm moves into New Mexico from Arizona

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 25, 2021 10:20 PM
Created: January 25, 2021 09:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wintry weather is expected to move out of northern Arizona and into New Mexico Monday night. 

Precipitation in the form of snow will favor the northern, western and central parts of the state.

Light to moderate snow will also impact Raton Pass and the far northeastern plains of the state. 

For the latest storm weather updates, click here.


