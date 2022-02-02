TEAM COVERAGE: Winter storm rolls into New Mexico

Persistent flurries are expected throughout Wednesday in the metro before a blast of Arctic air is set to usher in a band of snow after 4 p.m. Mayor Keller and other city leaders will be providing an update on the city's storm response at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow will impact the metro during the overnight hours before moving into southeastern New Mexico by Thursday morning. Wind chills between 0 and -10 degrees will linger throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Brianna Wilson reported slick conditions on I-40 Wednesday morning. Joy Wang also reported flakes Wednesday morning throughout the Albuquerque metro, including in the Foothills and in Rio Rancho.

STORM WATCH

