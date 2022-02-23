Winter storm rolls through northern, western New Mexico

KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A winter storm system will pass through New Mexico Wednesday night, bringing strong winds, snow over the western and northern mountains, and cooler temperatures.
A winter storm advisory is in effect for Taos, Farmington, Gallup and nearby areas. A winter storm warning is in effect between Durango and north of Santa Fe, in Rio Arriba County, including Chama.
New snow totals of 6 to 12 inches are likely over the high terrain, with 1 to 3 inches along and south of I-40 Wednesday night.
Snow will spread across most of the northern mountains and I-40 corridor near the Arizona state line overnight. No major changes to forecasted snow totals, people can still expect 1 to 3 inches for the western mountains.
A few flurries may reach the Albuquerque metro overnight as temperatures cool, but no accumulations are expected. Locations further east and southeast will remain dry as the system rolls through.
Lingering snow showers are expected over the northern mountains Thursday morning – then drying all areas by the afternoon hours.
The system exits on Thursday, leading to a period of drier and warmer conditions over the weekend.
