Winter storm moves in for New Year's Eve

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 31, 2021 01:55 PM
Created: December 31, 2021 01:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - 2022 is set to roll in by the end of New Year's Eve Day but, before then, a winter storm will be rolling in to greet the new year.

Southern New Mexico experienced rain beginning Friday morning and northern New Mexico will see snow pushing in as the sun sets Friday. After the storm, temperatures will drop across the area.

