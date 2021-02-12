Winter storm watch issued for much of New Mexico for weekend

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 12, 2021 10:30 AM
Created: February 12, 2021 10:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions as storms bring rain and snow along with frigid temperatures to New Mexico.
The National Weather Service said a quick-moving system would bring rain and mountain showers to northwestern and west-central New Mexico into Friday evening, possibly dropping a few inches of new snow.
A winter storm watch says an arctic airmass and strong storm system will bring significant snowfall, strong winds and bitter cold temperatures to northern and central New Mexico Saturday night through Monday morning.
The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) urged residents to prepare accordingly for record low temperatures and hazardous high winds.
“Please be prepared for freezing temperatures and potential road closures or other roadway impacts through the weekend and into early next week,” DHSEM Secretary Bianca Ortiz Wertheim said. “If you can avoid traveling through the end of this cold spell, please do so. Don’t take on the cold, wind and snow. Wind gusts and cold will make driving a risk. Please stay informed about risks in your local area, particularly the risk of difficult driving conditions.”
DHSEM advises New Mexicans to consider the following ahead of the weekend:
STORM WATCH
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)