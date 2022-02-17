Winter weather blasts into northern and central New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico was hit with winter weather again as snow, wind and mixed precipitation moved into the area Thursday morning.
A band of snow impacted an area stretching north to Taos, south to near Alamogordo and in the Albuquerque metro area, with some snow touching the Grants area.
The weather caused closures for East Mountain High School and public schools in Taos and Española, while public schools in Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Rio Rancho were among several schools and organizations announcing closures and delays due to the weather Thursday.
Roads were slick along I-25 between Albuquerque and Santa Fe where Joy Wang reported at least two semi-trucks jackknifed Thursday morning. She experienced slick roads along I-40 in the metro and saw snowfall in Old Town.
Slick conditions also backed up traffic along Paseo del Norte. Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera reported around 1.5 inches of snow near there.
Another storm system is possible next week.
