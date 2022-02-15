Winter weather returns to New Mexico Wednesday through Thursday

Snow totals will favor the west and north mountains where generally 3 to 5 inches can fall. Higher amounts of up to 8 inches could fall on the higher peaks of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Valleys and lowlands could receive up to 1 inch.

The winds will be the other story with these storms. Southwest winds over the southwest and south central mountains will continue strong tonight, with speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds on Wednesday will focus over the south central highlands across the southeast and east central plains. Speeds will average 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Temperatures will drop sharply Wednesday and Thursday. A strong back door cold front Wednesday night will blast much colder air down eastern New Mexico Thursday.

Temperatures everywhere will be below to much below normal by Thursday