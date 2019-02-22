Wintry storm brings wind, rain, snow
Marian Camacho
February 22, 2019 12:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A large system is moving across New Mexico and Colorado Friday bringing with it wind, rain, and snow.
Winter storm warnings are posted for a large part of New Mexico with snow already falling and accumulating in many areas.
According to the National Weather Service, a strong cold front will likely reach the Rio Grande Valley and I-25 corridor from Santa Fe to Socorro in the early evening hours.
The Weather Service is warning residents to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.
A strong cold front and associated band of snow will likely reach the Rio Grande Valley and I-25 corridor from Santa Fe to ABQ to Socorro just in time for the evening commute/rush hour. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions! #nmwx pic.twitter.com/wB2zYCxoII— NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) February 22, 2019
KOB's Meg Hilling headed to Durango Friday where snow has been falling with more expected throughout the day Friday. Many city services have been affected by the conditions. Click here for updates.
