Wire theft puts Albuquerque street lights out of commission

In February alone, the city saw $16,000 worth of copper stolen, which accounted for more than one-quarter of all maintenance of street lights.

Officials say dealing with the theft makes it harder to get to the routine maintenance required to keep street lights running, replace broken bulbs and install new lights.

In two years, the bill for copper thefts has topped $800,000, according to the city.

In addition to rewiring the lights, the city is adding stickers to poles with aluminum wiring to notify would-be thieves that they are wasting their time.

In some areas, street light access doors are being welded shut.