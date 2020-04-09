Wire theft puts Albuquerque street lights out of commission | KOB 4
Advertisement

Wire theft puts Albuquerque street lights out of commission

Wire theft puts Albuquerque street lights out of commission

The Associated Press
Created: April 09, 2020 06:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico’s largest city are warning that copper wiring thefts have put some street lights out of commission, resulting in dangerous conditions for pedestrians and drivers.

In an effort to discourage would-be thieves, the city of Albuquerque is working with a lighting contractor to reinforce poles and switch out copper wiring for less valuable aluminum.

Advertisement

Mayor Tim Keller said the copper thefts can create a safety problem as well as burden taxpayers.

“It’s still a major problem in our city,” he said in a public service announcement aimed at getting the public to help report suspected copper thefts.

In February alone, the city saw $16,000 worth of copper stolen, which accounted for more than one-quarter of all maintenance of street lights.

Officials say dealing with the theft makes it harder to get to the routine maintenance required to keep street lights running, replace broken bulbs and install new lights.

In two years, the bill for copper thefts has topped $800,000, according to the city.

In addition to rewiring the lights, the city is adding stickers to poles with aluminum wiring to notify would-be thieves that they are wasting their time.

In some areas, street light access doors are being welded shut.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home
Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
4 Investigates: Texas man caught in Carlsbad court mix up over traffic citation
4 Investigates: Texas man caught in Carlsbad court mix up over traffic citation
City of Albuquerque launches data hub website that tracks COVID-19 information
City of Albuquerque launches data hub website that tracks COVID-19 information
Albuquerque High School dance team hosts virtual prom
Albuquerque High School dance team hosts virtual prom
Advertisement


New Mexico gets 3rd surge in a row on unemployment claims
New Mexico gets 3rd surge in a row on unemployment claims
Navajo Nation implements 57-hour weekend curfew
Navajo Nation implements 57-hour weekend curfew
Heroes at work: Positive messages left for health care workers and hospital employees
Heroes at work: Positive messages left for health care workers and hospital employees
Bernalillo County reports increase in domestic violence calls
Bernalillo County reports increase in domestic violence calls
Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home
Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home