With chronic homelessness on the rise, Metro Court offers help

"If they've decided to change their life and engage in services and work with a provider, and a provider then advocates in their behalf – they're willing to trust providers, the courts and we're able to move forward as a community," Judge Dominguez said.

For 90 days, the service provider will give the judge regular updates. At the end of it all, the Outreach Court team – which is also made up of the prosecution and defense – will decide whether to dismiss the charges.

"We've had 72 referrals in the past year," said Tiffany Archuleta, the program project specialist for Outreach Court. "We've had 25 graduates go through the program successfully."

A report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shows a 27% increase in New Mexico’s homeless population from 2018 to 2019, and a 57.6% increase in chronic homelessness. That's the cycle Archuleta wants to break.

"We have seven approved providers," Archuleta said. "We're working with about 35 referring agencies and that number is growing every day."

However, the court says to break that cycle – they need more providers to jump in and help the homeless community.

"We'll see those numbers grow and we'll see more success stories," Archuleta said.

