With upcoming APD leadership switch, victim’s rights advocates call for more change

“Go back to them being peace officers rather than the paramilitary -- us vs. them,” Atkinson said.

She also believes there should be more victim-centered training to better prepare officers for approaching specific situations differently, like if an offender has mental health issues.

She says right now there’s often hostility on all sides when officers show up.

“The fear is somebody’s going to shoot first and ask questions later -- be it the offender or law enforcement,” Atkinson said. “And I think the more communication with law enforcement and the community as a whole will help get to the bottom of it and do the systemic changes that need to occur.”

She feels like it’s past time for this progress.

Atkinson has focused much of her work over the last 30-plus years on DWIs. She wants to see more offenders go to rehab or get other help in those cases. She feels police can help create that change, and that New Mexico needs to strengthen state and local resources and hold agencies accountable.