Witness describes Lymon as "belligerent" while being transported to hospital
Witness describes Lymon as "belligerent" while being transported to hospital

Christina Rodriguez
April 04, 2019 09:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Thursday, an Albuquerque firefighter testified in the David Lymon trial about Lymon's "belligerent" behavior on the night of the shooting. 

Lymon is accused of shooting and killing Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster in October 2015 during a traffic stop. Lymon was pulled over on a motorcycle that had a plate that came back as stolen.

"He was kind of being bullyish to myself and my lieutenant as we were trying to assist him and treat him," Jonathan Morain, Albuquerque firefighter and paramedic, said. It was his first-ever callout to a SWAT situation.

The manhunt for Lymon had gone on for nearly five hours. Once he was caught, he had to be transported to the hospital with dog bite injuries to his wrist and arm. 

A ballistics expert also testified on Thursday about the gun found at the scene of the shooting. He was able to match the bullets that hit officer Webster to the gun found at the scene.

Lymon's lawyers are not disputing that he shot officer Webster. They say Lymon was in fear for his life after officer Webster called for backup.

Prosecutors have just passed the halfway mark on their list of witnesses. 

Lymon is already serving nearly 40 years on federal gun and drug charges

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 04, 2019 09:08 PM
Created: April 04, 2019 03:29 PM

