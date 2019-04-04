Witness describes Lymon as "belligerent" while being transported to hospital

The manhunt for Lymon had gone on for nearly five hours. Once he was caught, he had to be transported to the hospital with dog bite injuries to his wrist and arm.

A ballistics expert also testified on Thursday about the gun found at the scene of the shooting. He was able to match the bullets that hit officer Webster to the gun found at the scene.

Lymon's lawyers are not disputing that he shot officer Webster. They say Lymon was in fear for his life after officer Webster called for backup.

Prosecutors have just passed the halfway mark on their list of witnesses.

Lymon is already serving nearly 40 years on federal gun and drug charges