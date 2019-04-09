Witness in Lymon trial describes officer Webster's conduct | KOB 4
Witness in Lymon trial describes officer Webster's conduct

Christina Rodriguez
April 09, 2019 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Tuesday a witness described how officer Daniel Webster handled a traffic stop at Central and Eubank more than three years ago. Davon Lymon, accused of gunning down Webster on that night, is already serving almost 40 years in prison on federal gun charges.

The defense has already made it clear that their argument is that Lymon shot Webster in self-defense.

Attorneys for Lymon are calling into question Webster's tactics when he pulled Lymon over on suspicion of having stolen plates on the motorcycle he was riding.

They said that Webster should have waited for backup. Police said that the area of the stop was dangerous and that sometimes officers have no choice to do what Webster did.

To that effect, APD Lieutenant Ray Del Greco took the stand. He is an expert in use-of-force tactics.

"Officer Webster here in this instance complied with policy with his weapon out — grabs and gains at least partial control of the rider's left arm — and then obviously you can't apply a handcuff which is the ultimate goal of gaining control," Del Greco said. "So he has to holster his firearm, retrieve his handcuff and then place his handcuff on the left wrist of the rider."

The defense has called into question the Albuquerque Police Department policy and overall culture at the time.

Investigators say when Webster began handcuffing Lymon that Lymon pretended he was injured. Lymon then reached for his gun and opened fire on Webster. Lymon took off, sparking an hours-long manhunt before authorities took him into custody.

A video shows that Lymon even offered an apology on that night.

"If you see that person — that guy's family — tell them I'm so sorry. Please," Lymon said.

Updated: April 09, 2019 06:30 PM
Created: April 09, 2019 04:05 PM

