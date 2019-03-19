Witness speaks about the deadly I-25 shooting | KOB 4
Witness speaks about the deadly I-25 shooting

Megan Abundis
March 19, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say something happened inside the car before the rideshare driver shot and killed one of the passengers. So far, no arrests have been made. 

"He was just kind of waiting for the cops, that's what I thought as soon as I saw it," said the witness who did not want to be identified. He says he was getting onto I-25 from Montano Road on Sunday evening, seconds before 27-year-old James Porter was shot in the chest and killed.

"I saw the car, a guy standing next to the car, a guy standing in front of the car. No action, they were just sitting there holding each other at bay," he said. 

The witness says a man was holding another man at gunpoint, just before he heard three shots. 

Porter's close family and friends are still trying to figure out why the driver shot him.

"James was a very responsible person. You know? He loved life. He loved people. He certainly wouldn't want to hurt anybody. And that's why he called for a driver, you know because he was responsible. For somebody to do something like this, there's just no excuse for it," said Dora Candelaria, a close family friend of Porter's.

Both Uber and Lyft drivers have a strict no gun policy for drivers and passengers.

Police are relying on witness interviews and search warrants, calling this case very complex. Police are asking that if anyone saw something, to call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP.

Megan Abundis


March 19, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: March 19, 2019 09:53 PM

