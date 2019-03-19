Witness speaks about the deadly I-25 shooting

The witness says a man was holding another man at gunpoint, just before he heard three shots.

Porter's close family and friends are still trying to figure out why the driver shot him.

"James was a very responsible person. You know? He loved life. He loved people. He certainly wouldn't want to hurt anybody. And that's why he called for a driver, you know because he was responsible. For somebody to do something like this, there's just no excuse for it," said Dora Candelaria, a close family friend of Porter's.

Both Uber and Lyft drivers have a strict no gun policy for drivers and passengers.

Police are relying on witness interviews and search warrants, calling this case very complex. Police are asking that if anyone saw something, to call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP.