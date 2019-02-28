Robbery suspect led authorities on chase through Albuquerque
Ryan Laughlin
February 28, 2019 05:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An armed robbery suspect led officers on a chase from Bernalillo through Albuquerque Thursday afternoon.
Police believe the suspect got out of a vehicle in the area of Zuni and California in southeast Albuquerque.
Witnesses said the person in the vehicle was driving erratically.
"What I seen was she was heading toward oncoming traffic. That freaked me out," Trina Gachup said.
APD is assisting the Bernalillo Police Department in the search for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
