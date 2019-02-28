Robbery suspect led authorities on chase through Albuquerque | KOB 4


Ryan Laughlin
February 28, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  An armed robbery suspect led officers on a chase from Bernalillo through Albuquerque Thursday afternoon.

Police believe the suspect got out of a vehicle in the area of Zuni and California in southeast Albuquerque.

Witnesses said the person in the vehicle was driving erratically.

"What I seen was she was heading toward oncoming traffic. That freaked me out,"  Trina Gachup said.

APD is assisting the Bernalillo Police Department in the search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.



