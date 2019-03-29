Witness testifies at trial for man accused of killing APD officer

"Pulled out a gun and shot him in his face," she said.

Fighting back tears, Garcia said that officer Webster's blood ended up on her. She said that Webster asked her for help after being shot.

Lymon's defense went into the extent of Garcia's addiction to drugs. They tried to show that Garcia wasn't a credible witness and said that she had lied to police in interviews.

The trial is set to last for four weeks. Lymon is already serving nearly 40 years on federal gun and drug charges.