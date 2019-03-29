Witness testifies at trial for man accused of killing APD officer | KOB 4
Witness testifies at trial for man accused of killing APD officer

Christina Rodriguez
March 29, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Day three of the trial for the man accused of killing an Albuquerque police officer included putting a key witness on the stand. Savannah Garcia was on the back of the motorcycle that Davon Lymon was riding on the night that officer Webster was killed.

Garcia admitted to riding around with "Tigger" — a nickname for Lymon — doing at least a dozen drug drops just before officer Webster pulled them over. She said that while she was on the back of the motorcycle that Lymon told her things were about to go from bad to worse.

She thought Lymon resisted when officer Webster tried to cuff him, and she says she even saw the moment when he decided to fight back.

"Pulled out a gun and shot him in his face," she said.

Fighting back tears, Garcia said that officer Webster's blood ended up on her. She said that Webster asked her for help after being shot.

Lymon's defense went into the extent of Garcia's addiction to drugs. They tried to show that Garcia wasn't a credible witness and said that she had lied to police in interviews.

The trial is set to last for four weeks. Lymon is already serving nearly 40 years on federal gun and drug charges.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: March 29, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: March 29, 2019 05:04 PM

