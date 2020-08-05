Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 05, 2020 03:33 PM
Created: August 05, 2020 03:11 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- Witnesses say multiple fights occurred at a party attended by JB White, who was shot and later died.
The host of the party told police the party was intended to be a "small get together" but people continued to show up. He added that his parents were not at the home because the house was being renovated.
One witness said the incident between Estevan Montoya, 16, and White began when Montoya said something to White and White swung at Montoya.
Several witnesses said they saw Montoya pull a gun out of his waistband and shoot White. One witness said Montoya was running from White at the time of the shooting.
After Montoya fired the gun, police were told Montoya ran from the scene and left with friends.
He was located Saturday at a residence in Santa Fe, and taken into custody. Police said Montoya is a known gang member.
Montoya faces several charges including murder.
White died after being taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
